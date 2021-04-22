Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Raised to Overweight at KeyCorp

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRY. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. Berry has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

