Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $794,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November makes up 0.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 740.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNOV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.24. 3,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

