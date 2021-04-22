Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises about 0.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

BATS:ITB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,318 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

