Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VACNY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

