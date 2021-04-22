Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,536.67 ($72.34).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,000 ($78.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £97.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,701.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,454.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a one year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.