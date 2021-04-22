Berenberg Bank Boosts Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target to GBX 1,040

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON:VCP opened at GBX 906 ($11.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 831.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 652.36. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 940 ($12.28). The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.90.
