Berenberg Bank Boosts Victoria (LON:VCP) Price Target to GBX 1,040

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:VCP opened at GBX 906 ($11.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 831.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 652.36. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 940 ($12.28). The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.90.

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.