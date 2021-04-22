Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €550.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €467.00 ($549.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €453.62 and its 200 day moving average is €499.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80. Hypoport has a one year low of €301.00 ($354.12) and a one year high of €618.00 ($727.06).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

