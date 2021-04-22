Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €127.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AFX has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €132.57 ($155.97).

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €145.05 ($170.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 52 week high of €148.20 ($174.35). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €131.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €121.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

