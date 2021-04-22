Beetle Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $190,309.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $635,138.16 and approximately $190,309.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 262,531,076 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

