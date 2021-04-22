Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.92.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

