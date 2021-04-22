Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Clement Munroe Best III Sells 4,000 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clement Munroe Best III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $57.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

