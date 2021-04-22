Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 122 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $122.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.