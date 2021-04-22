Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $256,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 30,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.23.

GS opened at $335.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

