Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,304.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,869.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

