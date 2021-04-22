Basid Coin (BASID) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.19 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Basid Coin has a market cap of $66.77 million and $1.19 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00073279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.36 or 0.00731455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00096472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00051412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.81 or 0.08034678 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,842,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.