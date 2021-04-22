Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,480.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 47.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,456.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,710.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,501.84 and a 200-day moving average of $914.70.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

