Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 370,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

