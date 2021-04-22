Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.00 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

