Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $153.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

