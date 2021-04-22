Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,264 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 184,496 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

