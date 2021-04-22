Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 975 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $97.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.