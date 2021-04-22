Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 25,600 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CIT Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,498,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,916,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

In related news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.