Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 131.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.
In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
