Barnett & Company Inc. Invests $84,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 146,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $237,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

