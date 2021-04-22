Barclays Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 375 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

