Barclays Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €90.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.78 ($129.15).

ETR MOR opened at €75.96 ($89.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.38. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a 1 year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

