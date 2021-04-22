Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

