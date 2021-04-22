Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 7th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

