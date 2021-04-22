Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

