Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diversey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY opened at $15.00 on Monday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.