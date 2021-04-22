Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lessened by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.33. 1,581,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,497,238. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $330.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

