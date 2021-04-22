Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 507.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $331.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

