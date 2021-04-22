Bangor Savings Bank Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 71,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.30 on Thursday. 749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.