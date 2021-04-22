Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.37 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.77. 714,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $255.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

