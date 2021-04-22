Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.33 and a 200 day moving average of $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $243.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

