Bangor Savings Bank Buys 21,263 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.96. 33,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,472. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

