Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $322.00

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 318.80 ($4.17), with a volume of 1548161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314.40 ($4.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 269.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

