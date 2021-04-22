Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,289,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,179. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

