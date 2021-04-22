B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.39.

RC opened at $14.08 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 1,611.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

