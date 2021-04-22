B. Riley Begins Coverage on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 5.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

