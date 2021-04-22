AZZ (AZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15.

Get AZZ alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.