Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of AZMTF stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
