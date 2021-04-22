Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AZMTF stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

