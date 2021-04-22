Axe (AXE) Trading 10.7% Higher This Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Axe has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $99,803.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.00 or 0.01044128 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

