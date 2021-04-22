Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $200.96

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $200.96 and last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 626387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.92 and its 200-day moving average is $161.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

