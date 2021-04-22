Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

ATDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

