Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 50,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

Shares of UNP traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.95. 127,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.89. The company has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $144.87 and a 1 year high of $226.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

