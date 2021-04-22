Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.30. 22,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

