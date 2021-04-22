Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 140,569 Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,154,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,212,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,066. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33.

