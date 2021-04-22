Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 11,525 The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.44%.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

