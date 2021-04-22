August J. Troendle Sells 17,623 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,919,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MEDP opened at $188.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $190.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.18.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.